Rainbow Theater in Castroville. Photo: Courtesy of The Elsass Group

After 50 years, downtown Castroville's Rainbow Theater is back in action thanks to a group of residents who pulled together to restore the movie house to its original shine.

What's happening: The one-screen theater reopened on July 15 about 30 minutes outside of San Antonio.

Tickets for new movies including "Barbie" and "Haunted Mansion" are available online.

What they did: Fifty Castroville residents formed The Elsass Group to revitalize the downtown area.

The group has bought or built 10 buildings in the area.

Joshua Kempf, a founding member of the group, tells Axios the theater purchase was driven by a need for an entertainment option in the area.

The Elsass Group declined to disclose how much the acquisition and renovation cost but said the process took 18 months.

Flashback: The Rainbow Theater opened in 1943 and closed in 1974. The space was used as an exercise studio, antique store and thrift shop during the years that followed.

Details: The theater can accommodate 185 people on updated leather seats. Kempf says there's also a snack bar with traditional theater goodies as well as beer and wine.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for children.

Original projectors from the 1940s, which have been replaced with modern technology, will be displayed in the lobby.

Between the lines: The Elsass Group is committed to preserving Castroville's charm and history of being an ​​Alsatian colony.

Henri Castro and families from the French region founded the town in 1844.

"We've come together to, frankly, try and save the town from getting overrun with the sprawl coming our way from San Antonio," Kempf says.

What they're saying: Kempf says the response from the Castroville community has been "overwhelming."