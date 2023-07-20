Share on email (opens in new window)

Summer fun doesn't have to be canceled in this heat. Here are some ideas for how to stay cool.

Tour Natural Bridge Caverns, where it feels like 80° year-round.

Browse a local museum, where air conditioning is usually blasting.

Check out the San Antonio Museum of Art, the McNay Art Museum, the Contemporary at Blue Star, Artpace, the Briscoe Western Art Museum, Ruby City, the Witte Museum, The DoSeum, the Institute of Texan Cultures and more.

See a movie at a local theater. You hopefully have plans for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" already.

Wes Anderson's new movie, "Asteroid City," still has some local showtimes.

If you like action movies, don't miss "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."

Cook something delicious at home. You can find plenty of recipes online that don't require turning on the oven or using the stovetop.

Just open Instagram or TikTok and you'll find dozens of trendy at-home ice cream ideas.

Try a new local restaurant. If you make a reservation, you can probably secure an indoor seat.