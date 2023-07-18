2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Perry's Steakhouse offering 4 courses for $44 in July
Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse is celebrating 44 years of business with a $44 four-course menu.
What's happening: Throughout July, from 4pm to close Monday to Thursday, Perry's dine-in customers can choose from four choices of starters, soups and salads, entrees and desserts.
- The restaurant's famous 18-ounce pork chop is included in the deal.
Flashback: The Perry family opened their first restaurant in Houston in 1979. At the time, it was called Perry's Butcher Shop and Deli.
- In 1993, Chris Perry expanded the concept to become the current iteration.
- There are now Perry's locations throughout Texas and nationwide.
Zoom in: San Antonio's location is at La Cantera.
