Texas-based Perry's Steakhouse is celebrating 44 years of business with a $44 four-course menu.

What's happening: Throughout July, from 4pm to close Monday to Thursday, Perry's dine-in customers can choose from four choices of starters, soups and salads, entrees and desserts.

The restaurant's famous 18-ounce pork chop is included in the deal.

Flashback: The Perry family opened their first restaurant in Houston in 1979. At the time, it was called Perry's Butcher Shop and Deli.

In 1993, Chris Perry expanded the concept to become the current iteration.

There are now Perry's locations throughout Texas and nationwide.

Zoom in: San Antonio's location is at La Cantera.