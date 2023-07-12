Share on email (opens in new window)

Popovich will be presented to the Basketball Hall of Fame soon. Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich chose Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and David Robinson to present him to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

What's happening: The Naismith Hall of Fame announced the full list of presenters on Wednesday. It'll be a busy ceremony for the former Spurs players.

Parker is also being inducted. Ginobili and Duncan will present him.

Former assistant coach Becky Hammon will be inducted. She'll be presented by Sheryl Swoops and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Context: During the ceremony, presenters speak about the honoree and share the special moment with them.

Popovich coached Duncan and Ginobili for the entirety of their NBA careers and Tony Parker for all but one of his 18 seasons in the league.

He coached Robinson, a 2009 inductee, from 1996 to 2003.

Flashback: Duncan presented Ginobili last year at the Hall of Fame. Robinson presented Duncan, a 2020 honoree, in 2021, postponed due to the pandemic.

What's next: The ceremony will take place on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass.