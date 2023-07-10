Here's how long it takes to save for a down payment in San Antonio
It takes San Antonians an average of 8.4 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.
Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.
Zoom in: In the San Antonio metro area, the average monthly payment burden for new homeowners who put 10% down is 35.7% of their income, per Zillow. This includes mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowners insurance.
Zoom out: The average number of years of saving for a down payment in the U.S. is 8.9 years. In Iowa it is as low as 5.2 years; in Hawaii it is as high as 18.4.
Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.
- First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median age of a first-time buyer jumped from 33 in 2021 to 36 to 2022.
Of note: A majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.
- And many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.
The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, director of member and consumer survey research at the National Association of Realtors.
