Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It takes San Antonians an average of 8.4 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

Zoom in: In the San Antonio metro area, the average monthly payment burden for new homeowners who put 10% down is 35.7% of their income, per Zillow. This includes mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowners insurance.

Zoom out: The average number of years of saving for a down payment in the U.S. is 8.9 years. In Iowa it is as low as 5.2 years; in Hawaii it is as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median age of a first-time buyer jumped from 33 in 2021 to 36 to 2022.

Of note: A majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

And many would-be buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, director of member and consumer survey research at the National Association of Realtors.