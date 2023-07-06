San Antonio mariachis welcome Victor Wembanyama with viral song
Mariachis Campanas de America is the group responsible for this infectious earworm that has overtaken the Spurs fan base since Victor Wembanyama joined the team.
Context: The local mariachi group's "welcome home" tribute to the most-anticipated NBA rookie in a generation has become a hit throughout San Antonio for its vibrant melody and to-the-point lyrics — "Wembanyama, Wembanyama" and "Go Spurs Go."
- There's also a music video, with Spurs-inspired mariachi trajes and dancing in front of Rudy's Seafood on the South Side that's full of San Antonio zest.
By the numbers: So far, the video has garnered more than 5,000 reactions and nearly 4,000 shares.
- And that's just on Facebook.
What they did: Anthony Medrano, violinist and technical director for Mariachis Campanas de America, tells Axios the group often works with the Silver and Black and has performed a Spurs-themed variation of the classic mariachi song "Micaela."
- When the Spurs selected Wemby with the first draft pick last month, Medrano says a few members of the group made a beeline to the recording studio to adjust the pre-recorded track to include the athlete.
- But first, Medrano had to nail down the pronunciation of "Wembanyama," he jokes.
What they're saying: Medrano says the song is reflective of how the Spurs are ingrained in local culture.
- He says fans have said the song should be played at every home game for the Spurs.
- "'Wembanyama' fit so perfectly, it almost feels like it should've been there all the time. Like it's destiny for San Antonians," Medrano says.
