Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Home prices in San Antonio's urban core have increased in the past year, per recent figures from Zillow.

By the numbers: The 78215 ZIP code, encompassing north downtown and the growing Broadway corridor, saw home prices climb 8.3% from April 2022 to April 2023, to a typical price of around $414,000.

The 78211 ZIP code on the Southwest Side saw a 9.3% increase in home prices during that time period. The typical price there in April was around $135,000.

The 78207 ZIP code on the near West Side — often known as one of the city's poorest — saw a 5.1% increase in home prices during that time. The typical price there was around $117,000 in April.

Yes, but: The ZIP code with the largest increase in home prices in the San Antonio area was 78055, covering the town of Medina in Bandera County. Prices there increased 10%, to more than $440,000 in April.

The intrigue: Home prices continued to climb, but at a slower pace, on the East Side.

The 78202 ZIP code, encompassing Dignowity Hill, saw home prices jump 2.6% to nearly $174,000.

The big picture: Most of San Antonio saw at least some increase in home prices over the last year.

Zoom out: With high mortgage rates and low inventory across the board, buyers are settling down wherever they can find a house within their budget — or sitting on the sidelines, Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari tells Axios.

Explore the full map