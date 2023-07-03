A guide to fireworks displays in San Antonio
A variety of professional fireworks shows are happening throughout San Antonio and surrounding areas for the Fourth of July.
What's happening: The event at Woodlawn Lake Park is the city's official Independence Day bash.
- The free celebration is scheduled from 11am to 9:30pm.
- Fireworks start at 9pm and last 12 minutes.
Yes, but: There are more opportunities to catch a show. All events are happening Tuesday unless otherwise noted.
Schertz's 4th of July Jubilee is set for Pickrell Park from 9:30am to 10pm. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:15pm.
Helotes is getting the party started early with a free event at the Festival Grounds on Monday from 4-11:30pm. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and reminded to leave pets at home.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host the Rock the Fourth 360° Fireworks Extravaganza, which is advertised as the largest display in San Antonio. The show is set for 9:15pm. General admission tickets start at $45 when purchased online.
SeaWorld is also planning a fireworks "spectacular" starting at 9:45pm. Single day tickets start at $47.99.
