A guide to fireworks displays in San Antonio

A variety of professional fireworks shows are happening throughout San Antonio and surrounding areas for the Fourth of July.

What's happening: The event at Woodlawn Lake Park is the city's official Independence Day bash.

The free celebration is scheduled from 11am to 9:30pm.

Fireworks start at 9pm and last 12 minutes.

Yes, but: There are more opportunities to catch a show. All events are happening Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

Schertz's 4th of July Jubilee is set for Pickrell Park from 9:30am to 10pm. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:15pm.

Helotes is getting the party started early with a free event at the Festival Grounds on Monday from 4-11:30pm. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and reminded to leave pets at home.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host the Rock the Fourth 360° Fireworks Extravaganza, which is advertised as the largest display in San Antonio. The show is set for 9:15pm. General admission tickets start at $45 when purchased online.

SeaWorld is also planning a fireworks "spectacular" starting at 9:45pm. Single day tickets start at $47.99.