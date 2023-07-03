1 hour ago - News

A guide to fireworks displays in San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
Illustration of the Axios "A" with a firework leaning against it.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A variety of professional fireworks shows are happening throughout San Antonio and surrounding areas for the Fourth of July.

What's happening: The event at Woodlawn Lake Park is the city's official Independence Day bash.

  • The free celebration is scheduled from 11am to 9:30pm.
  • Fireworks start at 9pm and last 12 minutes.

Yes, but: There are more opportunities to catch a show. All events are happening Tuesday unless otherwise noted.

Schertz's 4th of July Jubilee is set for Pickrell Park from 9:30am to 10pm. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:15pm.

Helotes is getting the party started early with a free event at the Festival Grounds on Monday from 4-11:30pm. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and reminded to leave pets at home.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host the Rock the Fourth 360° Fireworks Extravaganza, which is advertised as the largest display in San Antonio. The show is set for 9:15pm. General admission tickets start at $45 when purchased online.

SeaWorld is also planning a fireworks "spectacular" starting at 9:45pm. Single day tickets start at $47.99.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more