Texans expected to break travel records this Fourth of July
Texans are expected to break travel records this Fourth of July weekend, whether by car or plane.
What's happening: AAA predicts 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday and another 400,000 residents will hop a flight.
Context: The number of Texans traveling during this holiday weekend is expected to be 5% greater than last Fourth of July and a 7% jump from a pre-pandemic record set in 2019.
Yes, but: Texas is not alone in heightened travel volume. This Fourth of July is expected to be a record-breaking year nationally.
- AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel this year, an increase of 2.1 million people from 2022, surpassing the 2019 record of 49 million.
Zoom in: San Antonio International Airport is preparing for its busiest Fourth of July weekend to date with 93,000 travelers between Thursday and Tuesday.
- The holiday travel will contribute to what's expected to be a record-breaking July for the airport.
Be smart: SAT recommends arriving at least two hours before boarding time, printing or downloading boarding passes and staying updated with your flight status online.
- If you're taking a road trip, consider traveling Sunday or Monday — that's when AAA expects travel to be lightest.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: I've found the security wait time and parking availability trackers on the SAT website to be extremely helpful whenever I fly during peak travel dates.
