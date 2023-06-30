Texans expected to break travel records this Fourth of July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Texans are expected to break travel records this Fourth of July weekend, whether by car or plane.

What's happening: AAA predicts 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday and another 400,000 residents will hop a flight.

Context: The number of Texans traveling during this holiday weekend is expected to be 5% greater than last Fourth of July and a 7% jump from a pre-pandemic record set in 2019.

Yes, but: Texas is not alone in heightened travel volume. This Fourth of July is expected to be a record-breaking year nationally.

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel this year, an increase of 2.1 million people from 2022, surpassing the 2019 record of 49 million.

Zoom in: San Antonio International Airport is preparing for its busiest Fourth of July weekend to date with 93,000 travelers between Thursday and Tuesday.

The holiday travel will contribute to what's expected to be a record-breaking July for the airport.

Be smart: SAT recommends arriving at least two hours before boarding time, printing or downloading boarding passes and staying updated with your flight status online.

If you're taking a road trip, consider traveling Sunday or Monday — that's when AAA expects travel to be lightest.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: I've found the security wait time and parking availability trackers on the SAT website to be extremely helpful whenever I fly during peak travel dates.