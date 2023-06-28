San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival announces 2023 dates
The Sunday tradition of barbacoa and Big Red will get a weekend-long celebration this fall.
What's happening: The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival announced Tuesday that the two-day event will take over the R&J Music Pavilion on Oct. 7-8.
Context: The festival, which brings together local barbacoa vendors, started in 2012 and has since grown into a popular annual event.
- The upcoming festival will be the 11th installment. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The organizers haven't released specifics yet, but in past festivals, a panel of judges has awarded the best barbacoa.
Yes, but: While traditional barbacoa tacos and bottles of Big Red are the centerpieces of the party, creative concoctions using San Antonio's favorite elixir have also been part of the offerings.
- In previous years vendors have sold Big Red-flavored donuts and tamales.
What's next: Ticket sales and lineups for vendors and entertainment will be announced soon, according to a Facebook post by event organizers.
