The Sunday tradition of barbacoa and Big Red will get a weekend-long celebration this fall.

What's happening: The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival announced Tuesday that the two-day event will take over the R&J Music Pavilion on Oct. 7-8.

Context: The festival, which brings together local barbacoa vendors, started in 2012 and has since grown into a popular annual event.

The upcoming festival will be the 11th installment. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers haven't released specifics yet, but in past festivals, a panel of judges has awarded the best barbacoa.

Yes, but: While traditional barbacoa tacos and bottles of Big Red are the centerpieces of the party, creative concoctions using San Antonio's favorite elixir have also been part of the offerings.

In previous years vendors have sold Big Red-flavored donuts and tamales.

What's next: Ticket sales and lineups for vendors and entertainment will be announced soon, according to a Facebook post by event organizers.