Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama depicted in art throughout San Antonio

You know you've made it in San Antonio when you're immortalized in a mural. Victor Wembanyama reached that level of fame before the Spurs won the NBA draft lottery in May, earning the right to pick the French player.

What's happening: Wemby is now part of the public art display throughout San Antonio that's been dominated by the Big Three — Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili — for years.

So far, three art installations have been dedicated to the new Spurs player.

Yes, but: Rudy's Seafood, which has a collection of Spurs portraits covering its exterior walls, pulled a bit of a fast break by tapping beloved local muralist Nik Soupè to paint Wemby's before the Spurs won the lottery.

"When it was painted, a couple of months before the lottery, we were just starting to look at the conversation of 'what if.' I imagine there's going to be a 'learning to dance with each other' phase but I think we're lucky enough to possibly see a bit of history in the making. Imagine that 'what if,'" Soupè tells Axios.

What's next: Celebrate the monumental moment in Spurs history by planning a mural tour. Find the addresses below.

Rudy's Seafood at 4122 S. Flores St. Artist: Nik Soupè. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Southtown 101 at 101 Pereida St. Artist: Colton Valentine. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios