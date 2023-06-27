When Victor Wembanyana needed a breather from the media whirlwind over the weekend, Up Scale in Southtown was ready with some grandma-inspired French comfort food.

Context: Houston Carpenter, who owns the popular restaurant with his wife Emily Carpenter, tells Axios they had somewhat of a heads-up that the new Spurs player would stop in on Saturday evening.

Chef Rob Arambula found out that Wemby, who was born and raised in France, loves his grandma's vegetable soup — so much so he'd pick it if he could eat only one thing for the rest of his life — and decided to try his hand at cooking soupe au pistou.

The soup, with origins in Provence, features seasonal vegetables and is adorned with a spoonful of pistou, a basil pesto without nuts.

He also made mille-feuille, also known as Napoleon, for dessert.

What they're saying: Houston Carpenter says it was "very special" to provide one of the first San Antonio meals, not only for Wembanyama, but also for his family.

"He couldn't be more of a family man, he was destined to be a Spur," Houston Carpenter says.

"We're going to get a whole menu for him so each time he comes he gets a little taste of France," he adds.

What's next: The owner says Up Scale is looking at making the "rookie special" available to guests upon request.