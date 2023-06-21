Share on email (opens in new window)

French, Latin American and Japanese cuisine mix at the just-opened Colette at The Phipps.

What's happening: Downtown cocktail bar Paramour added a dining experience that is situated on the back rooftop of the building, overlooking the Museum Reach of the River Walk.

Details: The restaurant is inspired by Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, known as Colette, the late French writer, journalist and performer.

The menu on a recent evening included salmon dill gravlax, caviar, spicy tuna crispy rice and Asian pozole ramen.

A five-course prix fixe menu, which will change weekly, is also available for $75 a person.

Since Colette is an extension of Paramour, the drink options are plenty. Palomas and margaritas didn't disappoint and cooled down a steamy summer night on the patio.

State of play: Colette matches Paramour's signature poppy, eclectic decor.

The patio restaurant is accentuated with artisanal Mexican chairs, veladoras and long stem roses on the tables, while electronic dance music fills the air.

Spicy tuna on a wonton. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What's next: Reservations can be made online.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: With a rotating menu, it's hard to say which items will be available during your visit, but if a ceviche option is available, get it.