Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Swimmers at the San Pedro Springs Park public pool last year. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

As the summer heats up this week, San Antonio pools are fully staffed with lifeguards ahead of Saturday's planned openings.

Why it matters: Swimming pools are necessary oases in our sweltering city. Even a quick dip can change your mood for the better on a hot day.

The big picture: Amid the pandemic and labor shortages, city officials struggled to entice enough people to become lifeguards in recent years — but now it looks like they've finally found the formula.

By the numbers: San Antonio has 294 lifeguards hired for the summer, Parks and Recreation spokesperson Connie Swann tells Axios. That meets the city's minimum hiring goal of 250 for the season.

The city will continue to hire more lifeguards for additional support, Swann says.

What's new: Lifeguards' starting wage this summer is now $17.50 an hour, up from $12.45 an hour last year — a more than 40% increase.

The City Council approved pay raises for city employees last fall in an effort to attract and retain workers in a competitive economy with rising wages.

Lifeguards received some of the largest pay bumps by percentage.

Bonus: Lifeguards can now receive up to a $500 retention incentive (paid in increments three times throughout the pool season) and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement, Swann says.

ICYMI: San Antonio opened 11 pools ahead of the regular season last month, including at Woodlawn Lake, Elmendorf Lake, Southside Lions and Fairchild parks.

Between the lanes: The city oversees 24 outdoor pools. Twelve more will open this weekend, per Swann.

The pool at Roosevelt Park is expected to open later this summer once construction is complete.

The Natatorium, the city's indoor pool on the West Side, remains open year-round.

Yes, but: Regular-season pools are only open through Aug. 13.

Some extended-season pools will remain open into September.

Of note: The city offers a range of free programming throughout the summer pool season, Swann says. This year's lineup offers movies in the pool, inflatable obstacle courses, group swim lessons and aqua fitness classes.

Zoom out: Lifeguard shortages continue to bedevil other parts of the country.

About a third of more than 309,000 public pools are affected by the shortage, per estimates from the American Lifeguard Association.

The bottom line: You only have a few months to enjoy our city pools, so get out there while you can.