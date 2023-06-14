Weary homeowners could save some money on their next San Antonio property tax bill.

Driving the news: San Antonio is looking to increase its homestead exemption to 20%, the maximum allowed by state law. City staff recommended the increase at a City Council meeting Wednesday, where council members and Mayor Ron Nirenberg were supportive.

Why it matters: Many shocked homeowners are still recovering from towering increases to their home valuations last year.

How it works: A homestead exemption shaves a percentage off the taxable value of someone's primary residence, leading to a lower property tax bill.

Details: A home with a market value of $300,000 would save about $324 a year under a 20% exemption, up from the $160 a year savings under the current 10% exemption, per city estimates.

Flashback: San Antonio implemented a homestead exemption of 10% last year, but still collected more revenue because of soaring valuations. The city also raised its exemptions for people at least 65 years old and people with disabilities last year.

The city was required by state law to reduce some of its property tax take.

Of note: Even when the city adopted tax relief measures last year, many homeowners still paid more because of how much their values had climbed.

Officials don't expect that will be the case this year.

What they're saying: "Based on our recommendation, their tax bill will be less," Troy Elliott, deputy chief financial officer, told reporters.

By the numbers: San Antonio saw a 12.2% increase in taxable value over the last year, per city records. That was driven by the 16.8% value increase for multi-family residential properties.

About 169,000 protests against property values were filed with the Bexar Appraisal District.

Reality check: The bulk of a homeowner's property tax bill in Texas goes to school districts.

The city's homestead exemption only applies to the city of San Antonio portion of a homeowner's tax bill.

What's next: The City Council is slated to vote next week on the recommended homestead exemption. The council votes on the budget in September and it takes effect Oct. 1.