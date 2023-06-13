Northeast San Antonio drivers are one step closer to seeing a traffic workaround that could save them time and make their commutes safer.

Driving the news: San Antonio will receive a $4.8 million federal grant to help pay for an overpass at Rittiman and Gibbs Sprawl roads on the Northeast Side, with the goal of eliminating a Union Pacific railroad crossing.

Why it matters: Residents on the East and Northeast sides have been plagued by long waits at railroad crossings while trying to get to work or school in the morning or returning home after a long day. Their concerns include public safety and access to the rest of the city.

One driver trying to avoid a long wait at a Northeast Side crossing made an illegal U-turn last year. The driver crashed into another car and was hospitalized, per KENS 5.

Delays can also hold up first responders.

Of note: States can't regulate how long a train can sit and block a railroad crossing, leaving some blocking key intersections for hours.

In 2020, there were nearly 1,800 reported times a crossing was blocked for more than an hour, per a U.S. Senate committee report.

Zoom out: San Antonio was one of five Texas cities to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation this month as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Houston will receive nearly $37 million to construct four underpasses.

More than $570 million is going to railroad crossing elimination projects in 32 states.

By the numbers: Around 52,000 residents, 22,700 employees and 3,400 students live, work and attend school within 2 miles of the Rittiman and Gibbs Sprawl crossing, per city estimates.

An overpass could reduce traffic congestion by 40% during peak travel times, officials predict.

Zoom in: The intersection leads to Joint Base San Antonio and an H-E-B distribution center.

The big picture: As San Antonio grows, the Northeast Side is seeing increased traffic. The area, dotted with industrial centers, sits along the I-35 corridor connecting San Antonio to Austin.

Flashback: Residents have asked for a fix to Northeast Side railroad crossings before. The overpass at Rittiman and Gibbs Sprawl roads did not make it onto a 2022 streets bond package despite a push for it.

The full project could cost $35 million to $42 million, per estimates from 2022 bond meetings.

What they're saying: The railroad crossing is "one of the most disruptive issues in District 2 on the Northeast Side," Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who represents the area, said in a statement. He's advocated for funding to address the intersection.

"We are hopeful more equity-centered funding priorities are met," McKee-Rodriguez said. "My constituents shared their ongoing frustration and concerns with this intersection, and we are glad their voices were heard for these initial steps."

What's next: The grant will fund the design and environmental review for the overpass to allow construction to get underway once additional funding is identified.