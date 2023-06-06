San Antonio's first Sweetgreen opens today at the Quarry Village.

Context: Sweetgreen is a national chain of health-focused, fast-casual restaurants that was founded in Washington, D.C., in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru.

The menu includes warm bowls, salads, teas and kombucha.

While there are seasonal salads, customers can customize their bowls.

Flashback: The new restaurant takes over the former home of Max's Wine Dive, which closed February 2022.

Between the lines: Sweetgreen sources ingredients from regional partners in each of the cities that they're in.

Rio Fresh Farms, Fredericksburg Peach Co., Kitchen Pride, Village Farms, Bowers Shrimp Farm and Banyan Foods, which are located in Texas, will provide ingredients for the new location.

Interior of San Antonio's first Sweetgreen. Photo: Courtesy of Sweetgreen

What they're saying: "San Antonio is a city with so much history, with a vibrant food and dining scene to match, and we couldn't be more excited to be joining the community. We look forward to continuing our commitment of connecting residents in Texas to real, healthy, convenient food," Neman said.

What's next: The restaurant will open at 10:30am. The first 50 people in line will receive a mystery jewelry box from Kendra Scott.