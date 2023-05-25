Singh's, a local favorite for Vietnamese food, is going back to its roots with a second location near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

What's happening: Owner Louis Singh tells Axios the plan is to open another Singh's at 7331 N. Loop 1604 West.

The original restaurant will remain open.

Flashback: Singh's started as a food truck near Hills & Dales Icehouse before becoming a brick and mortar business on the St. Mary's Strip in August 2018.

Singh says the new location will be near where the food truck originally parked.

Details: Singh doesn't have an opening date yet, but he shared a few details about what customers can expect from the new restaurant.

The indoor-outdoor space will feature a covered bar area that will serve signature drinks, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

The new restaurant will be 919 square feet, according to project filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

What they're saying: "We're going to do what we always do — provide high quality food that's approachable for everyone. We're really thrilled to be back in this community that helped us get off the ground and get started," Singh says.

What's next: Singh says the menu will include some of the favorites that have made the restaurant a staple, but he's also taking community feedback on menu additions for the new location.