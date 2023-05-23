Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas' class of 2040 will have more children named Luka and Nova than Alexa and Brandon.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular baby names of 2022 by state.

Zoom out: Liam and Olivia were the top baby names in Texas numerically last year, the federal data show, followed by Noah and Emma.

Yes, but: Other names soared in popularity. The names Luka, Thiago and Nova have jumped in the last decade. Legend and Everly are also increasingly popular baby names in Texas.

We're seeing fewer babies named Makayla, Alexa, Alyssa, Brandon and Gavin.

Zoom in: Baby girls were more likely to be named Romina or Renata in Texas last year than elsewhere in the U.S. There are also more girls named Regina, Fernanda and Anahi in Texas.