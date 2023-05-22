La Malinche opening soon in San Antonio
La Malinche Cocina y Cantina is preparing for a late summer opening in Alamo Heights, taking over the former home of Beto's Alt-Mex.
What's happening: Amber Rinn, a spokesperson for the new restaurant, tells Axios it will be an upscale, hacienda-style experience with authentic Mexican food and a full bar.
Context: Brother-sister business partners Fatima and Arsenio Rodriguez also own La Siberia de Monterrey, a taqueria between Kirby and Converse.
Details: Rinn says La Malinche's menu will feature some of the favorites from the owners' first restaurant, including tostada siberia served with two fried tortillas instead of one.
- The restaurant will also serve drinks with names inspired by the complicated history of La Malinche in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire.
- A take on French 75s using purple Empress gin and spiked aguas frescas will also be available.
- A build-your-own chilaquiles option is in the works for brunch.
What they're doing: The new owners of 8142 Broadway are working to transform the space into La Malinche. Rinn says the green paint that marked Beto's Alt-Mex, which closed in March, will be replaced with lighter tones to highlight artwork throughout the space.
- The property offers some indoor seating but has a larger patio that will offer shade for San Antonio's summers.
- Rinn says the plan is to fill the space with live music as often as they can.
What they're saying: "It's a cool place to hang out and have really good Mexican food. There hasn't been a new upscale Mexican restaurant in Alamo Heights in a while," Rinn adds.
