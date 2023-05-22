La Malinche opening soon in San Antonio

Tostada siberia from the new La Malinche. Photo: Courtesy of La Malinche

La Malinche Cocina y Cantina is preparing for a late summer opening in Alamo Heights, taking over the former home of Beto's Alt-Mex.

What's happening: Amber Rinn, a spokesperson for the new restaurant, tells Axios it will be an upscale, hacienda-style experience with authentic Mexican food and a full bar.

Context: Brother-sister business partners Fatima and Arsenio Rodriguez also own La Siberia de Monterrey, a taqueria between Kirby and Converse.

Details: Rinn says La Malinche's menu will feature some of the favorites from the owners' first restaurant, including tostada siberia served with two fried tortillas instead of one.

The restaurant will also serve drinks with names inspired by the complicated history of La Malinche in the Spanish conquest of the Aztec Empire.

A take on French 75s using purple Empress gin and spiked aguas frescas will also be available.

A build-your-own chilaquiles option is in the works for brunch.

What they're doing: The new owners of 8142 Broadway are working to transform the space into La Malinche. Rinn says the green paint that marked Beto's Alt-Mex, which closed in March, will be replaced with lighter tones to highlight artwork throughout the space.

The property offers some indoor seating but has a larger patio that will offer shade for San Antonio's summers.

Rinn says the plan is to fill the space with live music as often as they can.

What they're saying: "It's a cool place to hang out and have really good Mexican food. There hasn't been a new upscale Mexican restaurant in Alamo Heights in a while," Rinn adds.