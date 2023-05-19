Share on email (opens in new window)

Esix PCs are loaded up with popular games. Photo: Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Esix Gaming, San Antonio's newest esports competitive gaming campus, opens Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Why it matters: Esix expands the city's egaming landscape and provides more opportunity for residents to tap into a booming billion-dollar industry.

Flashback: LAN Gaming Center at Tech Port opened in June.

State of play: Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert tells Axios that Esix is a pioneer among the 27 Six Flags parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"This is the first of its kind that we're aware of at any theme park on planet Earth, and this is the first prototype for Six Flags as a company," he says.

The facility also has a competition stage. Photo: Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas

How it works: Esix gamers must have park admission to enter the facility, but there is no extra charge to hang out in the center. Park passes start at $69.99.

Playing starts at $8 for the first hour, then decreases after that.

Details: The gaming center features 50 PCs, a competition stage with 10 additional PCs, a broadcast booth with streaming capabilities and 10 game consoles.

PCs are loaded with games like Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends and Call of Duty.

Get a tour here.

What we're watching: Fiesta Texas partnered with IGN Entertainment, a juggernaut gaming-centered media platform, to host and stream competitions at Esix.

What they're saying: IGN Strategic Partnerships and Innovation senior vice president Karl Stewart says the San Francisco-based company is "honored" to help elevate the local gaming community through Esix.