Esix esports gaming center opening in San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
Rows of gaming PCs under a blue light.

Esix PCs are loaded up with popular games. Photo: Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Esix Gaming, San Antonio's newest esports competitive gaming campus, opens Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

Why it matters: Esix expands the city's egaming landscape and provides more opportunity for residents to tap into a booming billion-dollar industry.

Flashback: LAN Gaming Center at Tech Port opened in June.

State of play: Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert tells Axios that Esix is a pioneer among the 27 Six Flags parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

  • "This is the first of its kind that we're aware of at any theme park on planet Earth, and this is the first prototype for Six Flags as a company," he says.
A row of gaming PCs at Esix.
The facility also has a competition stage. Photo: Courtesy of Six Flags Fiesta Texas

How it works: Esix gamers must have park admission to enter the facility, but there is no extra charge to hang out in the center. Park passes start at $69.99.

  • Playing starts at $8 for the first hour, then decreases after that.

Details: The gaming center features 50 PCs, a competition stage with 10 additional PCs, a broadcast booth with streaming capabilities and 10 game consoles.

  • PCs are loaded with games like Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends and Call of Duty.
  • Get a tour here.

What we're watching: Fiesta Texas partnered with IGN Entertainment, a juggernaut gaming-centered media platform, to host and stream competitions at Esix.

What they're saying: IGN Strategic Partnerships and Innovation senior vice president Karl Stewart says the San Francisco-based company is "honored" to help elevate the local gaming community through Esix.

  • “With the development of this new state-of-the-art Esix Gaming arena, Six Flags not only raises the bar for the amusement industry, but also shows the world its commitment to the gaming category," Stewart said in a statement.
