Esix esports gaming center opening in San Antonio
Esix Gaming, San Antonio's newest esports competitive gaming campus, opens Saturday at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Why it matters: Esix expands the city's egaming landscape and provides more opportunity for residents to tap into a booming billion-dollar industry.
Flashback: LAN Gaming Center at Tech Port opened in June.
State of play: Fiesta Texas President Jeffrey Siebert tells Axios that Esix is a pioneer among the 27 Six Flags parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
- "This is the first of its kind that we're aware of at any theme park on planet Earth, and this is the first prototype for Six Flags as a company," he says.
How it works: Esix gamers must have park admission to enter the facility, but there is no extra charge to hang out in the center. Park passes start at $69.99.
- Playing starts at $8 for the first hour, then decreases after that.
Details: The gaming center features 50 PCs, a competition stage with 10 additional PCs, a broadcast booth with streaming capabilities and 10 game consoles.
- PCs are loaded with games like Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends and Call of Duty.
- Get a tour here.
What we're watching: Fiesta Texas partnered with IGN Entertainment, a juggernaut gaming-centered media platform, to host and stream competitions at Esix.
What they're saying: IGN Strategic Partnerships and Innovation senior vice president Karl Stewart says the San Francisco-based company is "honored" to help elevate the local gaming community through Esix.
- “With the development of this new state-of-the-art Esix Gaming arena, Six Flags not only raises the bar for the amusement industry, but also shows the world its commitment to the gaming category," Stewart said in a statement.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.