Spurs season ticket memberships soar following Wembanyama news

Madalyn Mendoza
Victor Wembanyama looks off to the side with a smile.

Fans are clearly excited about the opportunity to see Victor Wembanyama in a Spurs jersey. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs season ticket interest is up after the team secured the No. 1 pick and first dibs on drafting top prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Driving the news: Spurs Sports and Entertainment tells Axios that as of 2pm Wednesday, 2,136 new season ticket membership deposits were placed since the Spurs won the lottery. SS&E expected more than 2,500 membership deposits by the end of Wednesday.

  • Liberty Swift, a spokesperson for SS&E, says sales staff worked past midnight after the lottery getting deposits secured for fans.

Why it matters: The Spurs ranked 27th and 25th (out of 30 teams) in attendance the last two seasons, and the last time a team landed a prospect with this much hype (see the LeBron James effect in Cleveland), their attendance soared, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

