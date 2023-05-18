Spurs season ticket memberships soar following Wembanyama news
Spurs season ticket interest is up after the team secured the No. 1 pick and first dibs on drafting top prospect Victor Wembanyama.
Driving the news: Spurs Sports and Entertainment tells Axios that as of 2pm Wednesday, 2,136 new season ticket membership deposits were placed since the Spurs won the lottery. SS&E expected more than 2,500 membership deposits by the end of Wednesday.
- Liberty Swift, a spokesperson for SS&E, says sales staff worked past midnight after the lottery getting deposits secured for fans.
Why it matters: The Spurs ranked 27th and 25th (out of 30 teams) in attendance the last two seasons, and the last time a team landed a prospect with this much hype (see the LeBron James effect in Cleveland), their attendance soared, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
