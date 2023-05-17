Local businesses and customers are getting acquainted with Too Good To Go. Photo: Courtesy of Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, an app that allows consumers to snag cheap eats while helping business owners reduce food waste, is expanding today to San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.

Why it matters: Food waste in the U.S. accounts for 30%-40% of the food supply. The discarded food is sent to landfills, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Flashback: The app was introduced to Texas in Austin in 2021.

How it works: Participating Too Good To Go businesses offer "surprise bags" of food for $4.99 or $5.99.

Daily offerings are listed on the app with times to pick up the food at the businesses.

The app shows the number of bags remaining, and if you weren't so lucky, a time is provided for when you should check back for a restock.

Zoom in: There are 30 participating local businesses, including Opal & Onyx, Tiff's Treats, A Way to the Heart, Pasha and Zaatar.

By the numbers: More than 1,400 meals have been saved locally since Too Good To Go started market development ahead of the official launch. Another 5 million have been saved nationally.

What they're saying: Hilary Allen, owner of Onyx & Opal, tells Axios her surprise bags are typically filled with day-old sweets or "misfit" cookies that may have some defects but don't lack in flavor.