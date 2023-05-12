You can buy VIA bus tickets with Uber app in San Antonio
Next time you open the Uber app looking for a ride, you'll also have the option of buying bus fare in San Antonio.
Driving the news: VIA Metropolitan Transit this week began offering the choice to purchase bus tickets directly in the Uber app.
Why it matters: The offering is one way for the public transit agency to expand its ridership to people who might not otherwise consider taking the bus.
Details: Purchased tickets are accessible in the transit section on Uber. You can activate the fare when boarding the bus and scan the pass.
- The option is available for regular bus service, VIA Link, VIAtrans and Park & Ride.
Zoom out: Transit agencies in Dallas and Kyle also partner with Uber, per the rideshare company.
Pro tip: The transit section in the Uber app may not appear until you sign into an account on the VIA goMobile+ app. If you don't already have the VIA app, download and create an account to access the Uber option.
What they're saying: "This additional resource benefits our riders and helps us further progress our journey of simplifying accessibility," VIA president Jeffrey Arndt said in a statement.
