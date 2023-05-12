Next time you open the Uber app looking for a ride, you'll also have the option of buying bus fare in San Antonio.

Driving the news: VIA Metropolitan Transit this week began offering the choice to purchase bus tickets directly in the Uber app.

Why it matters: The offering is one way for the public transit agency to expand its ridership to people who might not otherwise consider taking the bus.

Details: Purchased tickets are accessible in the transit section on Uber. You can activate the fare when boarding the bus and scan the pass.

The option is available for regular bus service, VIA Link, VIAtrans and Park & Ride.

Zoom out: Transit agencies in Dallas and Kyle also partner with Uber, per the rideshare company.

Pro tip: The transit section in the Uber app may not appear until you sign into an account on the VIA goMobile+ app. If you don't already have the VIA app, download and create an account to access the Uber option.

What they're saying: "This additional resource benefits our riders and helps us further progress our journey of simplifying accessibility," VIA president Jeffrey Arndt said in a statement.