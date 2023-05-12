1 hour ago - News

You can buy VIA bus tickets with Uber app in San Antonio

Megan Stringer
Illustration of a city bus that says "Next Stop."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Next time you open the Uber app looking for a ride, you'll also have the option of buying bus fare in San Antonio.

Driving the news: VIA Metropolitan Transit this week began offering the choice to purchase bus tickets directly in the Uber app.

Why it matters: The offering is one way for the public transit agency to expand its ridership to people who might not otherwise consider taking the bus.

Details: Purchased tickets are accessible in the transit section on Uber. You can activate the fare when boarding the bus and scan the pass.

  • The option is available for regular bus service, VIA Link, VIAtrans and Park & Ride.

Zoom out: Transit agencies in Dallas and Kyle also partner with Uber, per the rideshare company.

Pro tip: The transit section in the Uber app may not appear until you sign into an account on the VIA goMobile+ app. If you don't already have the VIA app, download and create an account to access the Uber option.

What they're saying: "This additional resource benefits our riders and helps us further progress our journey of simplifying accessibility," VIA president Jeffrey Arndt said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more