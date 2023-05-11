60 mins ago - News
San Antonio-based HGTV show returns for second season
Local homes in need of TLC will be back in the HGTV spotlight when the second season of "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House" airs on June 13.
What's happening: San Antonio resident, CBS "Survivor" winner and HGTV designer Kim Wolfe works with homeowners who are facing buyer's remorse after hastily closing on their homes.
- Throughout the episodes, she helps renovate the houses into something the owners are proud of.
- HGTV started the casting process for the upcoming season last August.
By the numbers: 15.4 million viewers tuned in to the first season of the show, HGTV says in a press release.
Of note: Wolfe is a University of Texas at San Antonio graduate.
