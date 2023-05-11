San Antonio-based HGTV show returns for second season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kim Wolfe, a San Antonio resident, is the designer for an HGTV show. Photo: Courtesy of HGTV

Local homes in need of TLC will be back in the HGTV spotlight when the second season of "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House" airs on June 13.

What's happening: San Antonio resident, CBS "Survivor" winner and HGTV designer Kim Wolfe works with homeowners who are facing buyer's remorse after hastily closing on their homes.

Throughout the episodes, she helps renovate the houses into something the owners are proud of.

HGTV started the casting process for the upcoming season last August.

By the numbers: 15.4 million viewers tuned in to the first season of the show, HGTV says in a press release.

Of note: Wolfe is a University of Texas at San Antonio graduate.