Here's your first look at the new place to balance a healthy meal with wine. Photo: Courtesy of Seasons 52

Seasons 52, a national grill and wine bar brand focused on light meals, will open its first San Antonio location at the Alamo Quarry Market this month.

Driving the news: Seasons 52 announced the May 20 grand opening yesterday.

How it works: The menu changes four times a year to offer seasonal ingredients. The local restaurant will start with summer items like cheddar and bacon flatbread, watermelon and tomato salad, and wood-grilled corn.

No matter the season, all menu items are less than 595 calories, according to a press release.

There's also a wine bar which offers a happy hour — red wine has antioxidants, right?

What's next: Seasons 52 will be open for lunch and dinner. Reservations are recommended, but not required.