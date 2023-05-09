"Love is Blind" fans, do these look familiar? Photo: Courtesy of Nan Palmero

A local furniture liquidation company has an interesting connection to HBO's "Love & Death" and the CW's "Walker, Texas Ranger."

Driving the news: Nan Palmero, director of marketing for Office Furniture Liquidations on Bandera Road, tells Axios that production crews for both dramas shopped the store's inventory to complete their sets.

Vintage conference chairs were purchased for "Love & Death."

Desks and file cabinets were bought for a police station in "Walker."

How about this table? Photo: Courtesy of Nan Palmero

Details: Both shows are currently in season.

The season 3 finale of the CW reboot featuring San Antonio's Jared Padelecki will air on May 11.

"Love & Death," starring Elizabeth Olsen, premiered on April 27.

What they're saying: Palmero thinks the production teams, both based in Austin, found the store on social media. He believes Office Furniture Liquidation's 1,600 Google reviews may have played a part, too.

The intrigue: The store is also stocked with furniture — from couches to nightstands — that you might see on Netflix's hit dating show "Love is Blind."

Prices range from $29.99 to $299.99.

Palmero says the company sources inventory from warehouse overstocks and companies getting rid of scratched and dented furniture.

Yes, but: It's not the exact furniture that was used on the set, but it is the same design.

The bottom line: If watching sparks fly on TV lit your fire for interior design, Palmero says the store has plenty of furniture in stock to bring the "Love is Blind" vibes home.