Texas' transition into summer is expected to be a quick one. Photo: Courtesy of AccuWeather

Increased chances for an El Niño, the global climate pattern tied to higher temperatures, is making early summer weather outlooks tricky for meteorologists, especially when it comes to Texas, AccuWeather experts say.

Driving the news: AccuWeather released its summer forecast last week. While the outlook offers predictions for regions throughout the U.S. — like severe weather in the northern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley — senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok tells Axios that Texas isn't as clear.

"That's the one part of the country where our confidence level is a little bit low because we just don't know the degree of how hot it can get in the central to eastern part of Texas this year," he says.

Yes, but: AccuWeather has made some early predictions for the summer.

Meteorologists believe the transition to summer will be faster this year compared to previous years.

The cooling demand in Texas is also expected to be higher than normal.

Tropical storms might pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico, but the most action is expected from Louisiana through Florida.

Meanwhile, the looming El Niño could lead to declines in U.S. agricultural production, Axios' Ayurella Horn-Muller writes.

Any decrease in agricultural production could further spike food costs and exacerbate the state of food insecurity across the country.

What we're watching: Pastelok says Texas isn't in a "bull's-eye" for heightened hurricane activity when comparing this year's patterns to previous years, but says people should still be prepared.