After advertisements claimed San Antonio would fall siege to criminals, voters definitively rejected Proposition A, a sweeping ballot question that sought to reform a range of local criminal justice policies.

It represents a turning point from two years ago when voters narrowly rejected a police reform ballot measure.

Driving the news: About 72% of voters cast ballots against Proposition A, Saturday's election results show.

The big picture: Proposition A faced an uphill battle from the very beginning.

City Attorney Andy Segovia said the city would not enforce most of the charter amendment if it had passed, since the measures were contrary to state law.

The police union's political action committee spent nearly $2 million to defeat Proposition A — more than 10 times what supporters spent.

Zoom in: The police union's opposition centered on the proposed expansion of cite-and-release policy, which directs officers to cite, not arrest, people for certain misdemeanor offenses. In particular, the union was concerned about citations for theft under $750 and graffiti damages less than $2,500.

Business leaders were also united in their opposition.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and many council members also came out against Proposition A.

Why it matters: An opposition campaign that tapped into fears of rising crime appeared to resonate with voters, even those who may support decriminalizing abortion and low-level marijuana possession.

San Antonio appeared to be the first Texas city to put abortion on the ballot since the state outlawed the procedure in nearly all cases last year.

Zoom out: Other components of Proposition A have proven popular elsewhere. Voters in at least six other Texas cities overwhelmingly supported local ballot propositions to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, per the Texas Tribune.

What they're saying: Police union president Danny Diaz attributes Proposition A's defeat to the time and resources union members spent communicating with voters. But he was still surprised at the outcome.

"I think the voters see that we're being honest and upfront about what officers need, what they're doing — and opening that dialogue with the community," Diaz tells Axios.

"Prop. A sought to enshrine in our city charter the exact sorts of measures that brought disastrous consequences to cities like San Francisco, Portland and Austin," Eddie Aldrete and April Ancira, co-chairs of a business-backed political action committee opposed to Proposition A, said in a statement.

The other side: Ananda Tomas, one of the lead organizers behind Proposition A, was not available for an interview Saturday night or Sunday. But supporters released a statement Sunday night.

"We found that most people were receptive to the community-driven reforms of Prop A, once they heard the facts and understood what it was about," the statement reads.

Supporters accused the opposition of sowing division. "Unfortunately, the police union and business chambers poured $2.5 million into campaigns spreading fear tactics and lies, rather than offering people-centered public safety solutions," they said.

Details: Proposition A sought to amend the city charter to:

Prevent officers from investigating abortions.

Halt citations and arrests for low-level marijuana possession.

Ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Expand the city's cite-and-release policy to direct officers to cite, not arrest, people for certain misdemeanor offenses, including some theft offenses.

Create a justice director position for the city — a person who hasn't worked in law enforcement and would oversee criminal justice policies.

Reality check: Many of the Proposition A policies are already in place in San Antonio — they just won't be enshrined in the city charter.

Police policy already bans police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Last summer, the City Council directed police not to use public resources to investigate abortions.

And police already use a cite-and-release program for many offenses, but not for graffiti.

By the numbers: Voter turnout was about 15%. That's down from about 17% in 2021, the last time the City Council and mayor were on the ballot alongside police reform.

Flashback: Some of the organizers behind Proposition A also worked to support Proposition B in 2021, which would have stripped the police union of its right to collectively bargain with the city.