Taste test: Bakery Lorraine's pickle macarons
Bakery Lorraine has something that's sort of a big dill, if you're a pickle lover.
Driving the news: The San Antonio bakery introduced pickle-flavored macarons to their lineup of sweets in honor of Fiesta. Employees tell Axios they'll be available until the end of the week.
- We tried them so you don't have to.
Details: The macarons are filled with pickle curd buttercream.
- The limited edition treats are $3 each.
- Bakery Lorraine has locations at Pearl, The Rim, Medical Center, Doseum and in Boerne.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: My first reaction was "Grinch treats!" First bite tasted like a piece of relish-soaked bread.
💭 Megan's thought bubble: The flavor is more bread and butter than dill. And it's somehow both salty and creamy.
The bottom line: We weren't expecting much, but they're not actually that bad! However, they would not be our go-to macaron flavor.
