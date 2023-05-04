2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Taste test: Bakery Lorraine's pickle macarons

Madalyn Mendoza

Our midday pick-me-up. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Bakery Lorraine has something that's sort of a big dill, if you're a pickle lover.

Driving the news: The San Antonio bakery introduced pickle-flavored macarons to their lineup of sweets in honor of Fiesta. Employees tell Axios they'll be available until the end of the week.

  • We tried them so you don't have to.
Two green macarons in a toasting motion.
A toast to weird treats. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Details: The macarons are filled with pickle curd buttercream.

  • The limited edition treats are $3 each.
  • Bakery Lorraine has locations at Pearl, The Rim, Medical Center, Doseum and in Boerne.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: My first reaction was "Grinch treats!" First bite tasted like a piece of relish-soaked bread.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: The flavor is more bread and butter than dill. And it's somehow both salty and creamy.

The bottom line: We weren't expecting much, but they're not actually that bad! However, they would not be our go-to macaron flavor.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more