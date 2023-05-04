Bakery Lorraine has something that's sort of a big dill, if you're a pickle lover.

Driving the news: The San Antonio bakery introduced pickle-flavored macarons to their lineup of sweets in honor of Fiesta. Employees tell Axios they'll be available until the end of the week.

We tried them so you don't have to.

A toast to weird treats. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Details: The macarons are filled with pickle curd buttercream.

The limited edition treats are $3 each.

Bakery Lorraine has locations at Pearl, The Rim, Medical Center, Doseum and in Boerne.

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: My first reaction was "Grinch treats!" First bite tasted like a piece of relish-soaked bread.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: The flavor is more bread and butter than dill. And it's somehow both salty and creamy.

The bottom line: We weren't expecting much, but they're not actually that bad! However, they would not be our go-to macaron flavor.