First look: Tokyo Cowboy opening on the San Antonio River Walk
The River Walk's newest restaurant, a Japanese-inspired concept called Tokyo Cowboy, opens tomorrow.
What's happening: Chris Hill, who owns The Esquire Tavern and Hugman's Oasis, is partnering with Ben Cachila, formerly of Austin's Uchi, to open Tokyo Cowboy.
Flashback: The space at 135 E. Commerce St. previously housed Vietnamese restaurant House of Má, which was also owned by Hill.
- The restaurant closed a month after opening due to a business dispute.
What they did: Hill and Cachila created a "whiskey diner" menu, where Southern comfort food and Japanese cuisine intersect.
- The menu includes hot chicken dumplings, dashi corn waffles with shrimp and pork belly, brisket egg rolls and sushi handroll "tacos" stuffed with aguachile verde.
- Libations include a curated selection of Japanese whiskies and signature drinks like a togarashi smoked Manhattan and a boozy Thai tea.
What's next: The grand opening will be from 4pm to midnight.
