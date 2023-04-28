1 hour ago - Food and Drink

First look: Tokyo Cowboy opening on the San Antonio River Walk

Madalyn Mendoza

Tokyo Cowboy offers shareable menu options. Photo: Courtesy of Cassandra Klepac

The River Walk's newest restaurant, a Japanese-inspired concept called Tokyo Cowboy, opens tomorrow.

What's happening: Chris Hill, who owns The Esquire Tavern and Hugman's Oasis, is partnering with Ben Cachila, formerly of Austin's Uchi, to open Tokyo Cowboy.

Flashback: The space at 135 E. Commerce St. previously housed Vietnamese restaurant House of Má, which was also owned by Hill.

  • The restaurant closed a month after opening due to a business dispute.

What they did: Hill and Cachila created a "whiskey diner" menu, where Southern comfort food and Japanese cuisine intersect.

  • The menu includes hot chicken dumplings, dashi corn waffles with shrimp and pork belly, brisket egg rolls and sushi handroll "tacos" stuffed with aguachile verde.
  • Libations include a curated selection of Japanese whiskies and signature drinks like a togarashi smoked Manhattan and a boozy Thai tea.

What's next: The grand opening will be from 4pm to midnight.

