First look: Tokyo Cowboy opening on the San Antonio River Walk

The River Walk's newest restaurant, a Japanese-inspired concept called Tokyo Cowboy, opens tomorrow.

What's happening: Chris Hill, who owns The Esquire Tavern and Hugman's Oasis, is partnering with Ben Cachila, formerly of Austin's Uchi, to open Tokyo Cowboy.

Flashback: The space at 135 E. Commerce St. previously housed Vietnamese restaurant House of Má, which was also owned by Hill.

The restaurant closed a month after opening due to a business dispute.

What they did: Hill and Cachila created a "whiskey diner" menu, where Southern comfort food and Japanese cuisine intersect.

The menu includes hot chicken dumplings, dashi corn waffles with shrimp and pork belly, brisket egg rolls and sushi handroll "tacos" stuffed with aguachile verde.

Libations include a curated selection of Japanese whiskies and signature drinks like a togarashi smoked Manhattan and a boozy Thai tea.

What's next: The grand opening will be from 4pm to midnight.