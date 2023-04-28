San Antonio's Little Free Libraries have a big mission
Little Free Libraries, a national book-sharing network, is growing.
Why it matters: The tiny boxes set up throughout neighborhoods are geared toward improving literacy and expanding access to books.
Driving the news: April 23-29 is National Library Week.
By the numbers: Little Free Libraries spokesperson Margret Aldrich tells Axios there are 223 registered book-sharing boxes in San Antonio.
Yes, but: Mark Olivares, who restocks book boxes in his free time, tells Axios there are many more locations that are not registered through Little Free Libraries.
- He says there's a need for more little libraries on the edges of city limits, like in Castroville and Elmendorf.
- Find some of the locations here.
What they're saying: Aldrich says there's been an increase nationally since 2020 as people searched for ways to stay connected during the pandemic.
