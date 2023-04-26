San Antonio Zoo's upcoming event space will feature gorilla habitat

A rendering of the upcoming event space shows the Silverback Peak tower. Photo: Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo

Private events with close-up views of gorillas will be a feature of the San Antonio Zoo by 2025.

Driving the news: The zoo revealed plans Tuesday for an event center connected to a tower-like gorilla habitat called Silverback Peak.

Context: Last week, the zoo shared updates on the overhaul of the entrance, which includes a separate, rooftop event space.

The entrance renovation, gorilla habitat and event center make up the first phase of the zoo's $67 million master plan.

What's happening: The event center with the gorilla component will be built atop a quarry wall and will include a support building with administrative offices and a bridal room.

View of Silverback Peak from the event space. Photo: Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo

The intrigue: Renderings show Congo Falls, the gorilla habitat, will neighbor the event center, providing a unique view of the animals for guests.

The tower, which allows the gorillas to walk through multiple levels, is an extension of a larger enclosure.

Details: The event center will also have a bird's eye view of the African Savanna exhibit and the downtown skyline, according to the zoo.

The gorilla habitat and entrance is being paid for by the 2022 bond, Midtown city-initiated tax increment reinvestment zone dollars and donations.

The event space is supported entirely by donors.

What they're saying: Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement "there will be no other event center like this in the world."