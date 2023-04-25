Eddie Aldrete hosts discussions with business, government and civic leaders in San Antonio on his new podcast "Beyond the Bite." Photo: Courtesy of Eddie Aldrete

A new local podcast aims to bring together business and government leaders for discussions on politics, policy and business.

Driving the news: Eddie Aldrete launched "Beyond the Bite" last week. Recently released episodes include one about Proposition A and another featuring a local restaurant owner.

Another episode features a discussion on what role chambers of commerce should play in a changing local economy.

Why it matters: Business leaders increasingly are becoming involved in local politics, but Aldrete saw a lack of communication around how public policy impacts businesses.

Details: There will be two new episodes of "Beyond the Bite" per month, one every two weeks, plus a special election episode next month. You can find episodes on Apple and Spotify.

Context: Aldrete has for decades worked at the intersection of business and government. He's the treasurer of the Texas Association of Business and runs his own consulting firm, Aldrete Strategic Partners.

What's next: The May 2 episode will feature U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) for a conversation on immigration, gun control, Uvalde and more, Aldrete tells Axios.

Future episodes will highlight local business owners and their journeys. Some episodes might have a political bent but others won't, he says.

Of note: The episode on Proposition A is a discussion with people who are against the sweeping criminal justice reform question on the May 6 ballot. Aldrete is co-chair of the San Antonio Safe PAC, a group raising money in opposition to Proposition A.

What they're saying: "My goal is to educate the electeds and their staff about how business works and also educate the business community about how government works," Aldrete tells Axios. "They shouldn't be pitted against each other."