Mae Dunne is opening soon near Boerne. Photo: Courtesy of Santiago Carrera

A family's recipes and history are on the menu at Mae Dunne, a breakfast and brunch restaurant opening Saturday near The Dominion.

State of play: The restaurant at 23702 Interstate 10 is in San Antonio, but only minutes away from Fair Oaks Ranch and Boerne, which are experiencing explosive growth. Owner Santiago Carrera tells Axios he felt a quality breakfast spot was missing in the area.

What they did: Mae Dunne is a namesake, inspired by the great-great-grandmother of Carrera's wife, Sofia Lopez.

Mae Dunne was a North Carolina transplant living in Mexico with her husband, Blas Narro. She was enamored by the country and intertwined her culture with what she experienced there.

She raised her family in Saltillo.

Mae Dunne will also sell housewares. Photo: Courtesy of Santiago Carrera

Details: The interweaving of cultures is reflected in the menu, which has breakfast classics like banana pancakes, French toast and eggs Benedict, as well as Mexican favorites like chilaquiles and machacado tacos.

The restaurant will also sell home decor items.

What they're saying: Carrera says establishing an inviting, home-like feel for guests was the focus in conceptualizing the restaurant.