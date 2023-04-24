San Antonio brunch spot Mae Dunne is days away from opening
A family's recipes and history are on the menu at Mae Dunne, a breakfast and brunch restaurant opening Saturday near The Dominion.
State of play: The restaurant at 23702 Interstate 10 is in San Antonio, but only minutes away from Fair Oaks Ranch and Boerne, which are experiencing explosive growth. Owner Santiago Carrera tells Axios he felt a quality breakfast spot was missing in the area.
What they did: Mae Dunne is a namesake, inspired by the great-great-grandmother of Carrera's wife, Sofia Lopez.
- Mae Dunne was a North Carolina transplant living in Mexico with her husband, Blas Narro. She was enamored by the country and intertwined her culture with what she experienced there.
- She raised her family in Saltillo.
Details: The interweaving of cultures is reflected in the menu, which has breakfast classics like banana pancakes, French toast and eggs Benedict, as well as Mexican favorites like chilaquiles and machacado tacos.
- The restaurant will also sell home decor items.
What they're saying: Carrera says establishing an inviting, home-like feel for guests was the focus in conceptualizing the restaurant.
- "It's about family and gathering around the table and that authentic hospitality of treating the guests as if they were at our house," Carrera says.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.