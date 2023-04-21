Wurst Behavior is off The Strip, on East Craig. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Asian-inspired beer garden classics are on the menu at Wurst Behavior, the new restaurant by the minds behind Curry Boys and Pinch Boil House, opening off The St. Mary's Strip.

What's happening: Wurst Behavior is set to open on April 28. The beer garden is at 358 E. Craig Place, steps away from the bar district.

Details: Sean Wen, who owns the new spot with Andrew Ho and Joe Saenz, told Axios the menu includes $10-$15 entrees with Asian twists, like a kimchi queso burger and a Sichuan-inspired chicken quesadilla. Straightforward eats like burgers and chopped salads are also available.

A place called Wurst Behavior wouldn't be complete without a selection of sausages including bratwurst.

Proteins are sourced from Canyon Lake-based Pure Pastures, which uses regenerative agriculture techniques.

"Having sustainably sourced food at a palatable price was a really big thing for us," Wen said.

The bar at Wurst Behavior. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What they did: Owners worked with Lake Flato Architects to create an Asian-inspired dining experience that's "not so on the nose," Wen said.

A torii gate welcomes guests, and the bar area has a teahouse feel.

Details: Wurst Behavior opens at 11am and will serve the late-night dinner crowd until 10pm on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Wurst Behavior's patio seating is equipped with TVs, shade and misters. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What they're saying: "We wanted to create this amenity for this neighborhood as a place to come hang out, get really good food and something to drink," Wen said.

What's next: Seating is entirely outdoors for now, but an indoor eating area is in the works.