Houston icon and rapper Paul Wall visited the Mariachi Connection, a local staple for musicians, this week with his family.

Driving the news: The "Break Em Off" rapper and his wife, Crystal Wall, shared clips of their San Antonio road trip on social media. They said the visit to the mariachi supply store was a surprise to celebrate their son William Patrick Slayton's 17th birthday.

Paul said online that his son is in a mariachi band at school.

The Mariachi Connection asked if he'd wear one of the trajes for a photo, to which he obliged with a "hell yes." See the photo here.

In a TikTok video posted by Crystal, the teen is seen showing off his singing skills while his dad, dressed in the traje get-up, beams with pride.

What they're saying: Paul thanked the Mariachi Connection on social media and said his family had been looking forward to their visit for a long time.