28 mins ago - News
Here's what's new for Fiesta 2023
There are a few changes to Fiesta to be aware of, whether it's your first time back since before the pandemic or you're brand new to the bash.
Driving the news: Fiesta Fiesta, the official kickoff for the celebration, will take place Thursday at Travis Park rather than its usual spot on South Alamo, near Hemisfair.
Yes, but: That's not the only change to the festivities.
- Taste of the Republic will move from Marriott Plaza and The Good Kind, where it was hosted in the past, to the Alamo.
- Night in Old San Antonio will use paper coupons instead of the digital BlastPass bracelets.
- And if you haven't been to the parades since 2019, you should know that the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau routes now start near San Antonio College and end near Santa Rosa Hospital. See the full map here.
- An Alamo Reverent Zone was created to "restore a sense of reverence to the historic site for Texas freedom" during the parades, per the Alamo Trust. Bands and floats must lower audio volumes or play songs like "Deep in the Heart of Texas" or the "Star-Spangled Banner."
- Tickets for Taste of the Northside now start at $300 a person, up from $125 for last year's event.
