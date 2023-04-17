San Antonio's EV registration rates lag behind most cities

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity across the U.S., but they're not sparking much interest locally.

Driving the news: EV registration rates in San Antonio were near last among 28 Axios Local cities in January 2023, per data analyzed by Axios' Joann Muller.

By the numbers: EVs accounted for only 3.4% of new vehicle registrations in San Antonio, up from 2.5% in January last year.

Meanwhile, Other cities saw significant year-over-year growth, with the most pronounced increases on the West Coast.

Seattle's registration rate climbed from 8.4% to 17.2% and Portland's from 5.5% to 13.1%.

Austin's rate rose from 7% to 9.3%.

Between the lines: EVs are gaining popularity as a cleaner alternative to gasoline-powered cars, but obstacles like charging access and high prices are still preventing buyers from going electric.

Zoom in: San Antonio's Office of Sustainability 2022 annual report, released in March, says 69 EVs, hybrids and battery electric vehicles were added to the city's fleet between 2021 and 2022.

Electric Vehicles San Antonio is in the process of upgrading charging stations at Pearsall Park, the Martinez parking lot downtown, the zoo and the Carver Community Cultural Center.

Flashback: In November, the City Council adopted a new building code that requires builders to install 240-volt outlets in new single-family homes to make it easier and cheaper for residents who want to charge EVs.

The code also requires that 5% of total parking structure/lot spaces be designated for EV charging.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.