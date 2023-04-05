There are a ton of streaming platforms now — one might say too many.

What's happening: Streaming services rose to prominence with promises to help consumers "cut the cord," Axios' Rahul Mukherjee and Alice Feng report. But the modern streaming landscape has fractured into so many pieces that it now resembles the very cable bundles it was supposed to replace.

The big picture: A survey of viewer behavior found that half of Gen Z respondents and 45% of millennials plan to cancel their subscription after watching a specific show.

Driving the news: Managing so many subscriptions with the watch-then-cancel approach has become a chore. So Axios built a tool to help you optimize your streaming subscriptions based on the shows you watch.

How it works: Input what shows you watch, and the free Axios tool will figure out when you should subscribe and cancel services to save the most money.

Of note: This tool is designed to optimize for currently streaming-native shows, so any network TV or completed shows aren't included in the database.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I'm in the camp that doesn't have a canceling routine. Watching a show and then canceling a subscription sounds stressful to me. But according to this tool, I can save $77, so maybe it's time to reconsider my approach.

My current shows are only on Netflix and Hulu.

Yes, but: HBO Max rules when it comes to movies, so I'm not getting rid of that anytime soon.