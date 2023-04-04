April is here and so is National Poetry Month.

Whether you're an avid reader and writer or simply curious about the craft, there are plenty of local events to check out.

Hear Houston-based writer Anthony Sutton talks about his debut poetry collection "Particles of a Stranger Light" Tuesday night at The Twig Book Shop at Pearl, 5:30-7pm.

Join a story time with Grandma Coyote and Manuel Davila, who will read books by Native American authors and share stories from their childhood. The free event is streamed online every Monday in April from 4-5pm.

Celebrate poetry with Texas-based poets the Wyrdd (pronounced "Weird") Writers. They will perform a reading on Saturday from 2-3:30pm at the newly reopened Central Library.

Listen to poetry at the open mic at The Dakota East Side Ice House, at 5pm on April 16, 23 and 30.

Learn about the intersection of jazz and poetry with Trinity University's Jazz Poetry Week on 91.7 FM KRTU. Every day next week at noon, the radio station will host live readings and conversations on jazz improvisation and the written word.

Join Gemini Ink at Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine Co. for a reading and open mic. Sign up for the open mic beginning at 5:45pm. The event runs from 6-8pm on April 13.

Experience a slam poetry performance at Southside Slam Night at Palo Alto College's Ozuna Library, 6-8pm on April 13.

Poets across generations will read at the offices across from Bihl Haus Arts off Fredericksburg Road at 6pm on April 14. Hear the "Golden" poets of Bihl Haus’ program and the Young Poets Society of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

See more than a dozen poets compete at the annual River City Rumble, a poetry slam at Jandro's Garden Patio on The Strip. The free event begins at 8pm on April 26.

View more local events for National Poetry Month online.