The Valero Texas Open, one of the oldest PGA Tour tournaments, takes place at TPC San Antonio this weekend, but if you'd rather sing instead of staying quiet for swings, you're in luck.

Driving the news: From '80s hits to Disney sing-alongs, there's plenty to jam out to this weekend.

🌹 The Industry nightclub is marking the 28th anniversary of Selena's death with a tribute Friday starting at 9pm.

🇲🇽 Oye, mi amor! Maná's "México Lindo Y Querido" tour stops at the AT&T Center on Saturday at 8pm.

Haven't bought your tickets yet? Ticketmaster has some available.

🎸 If you "just can't get enough" of live music, Depeche Mode will be at the AT&T Center on Sunday at 7pm.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

⛸️ Mega hits "Frozen" and "Encanto" will combine for "Disney on Ice" at the Alamodome. Showtimes are available throughout the weekend.

Tickets start at $20.

🫰🏻 Head to Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday at 6pm to celebrate local talent like Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson and Carmen Tafolla and music at Viva Poesia, a free event kicking off National Poetry Month.