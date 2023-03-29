Texas ranks high among states with the most antisemitic incidents. Photo: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP via Getty Images

Texas saw a record number of antisemitic incidents in 2022 and now ranks fifth in the country for hate against Jewish people, according to an audit by the Anti-Defamation League.

Why it matters: The spike in incidents comes as the FBI and human rights groups warn about rising numbers of hate crimes in the U.S., Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

Context: The ADL has tracked reports of antisemitic incidents since 1979. Its latest audit includes criminal and noncriminal acts of antisemitism.

Researchers who track hate crimes say the actual number of incidents was probably higher than reported in 2022.

The big picture: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. jumped a record 36% in 2022 compared with 2021, according to the ADL audit.

Nationally, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were brought to the ADL's attention in 2022.

Antisemitic harassment rose by 29%, while antisemitic vandalism increased by 51%, the audit said.

Zoom in: States with the most incidents were New York (580), California (518), New Jersey (408), Florida (269) and Texas (211), accounting for 54% of the total incidents.

San Antonio recorded 21 cases in 2022 (the same as 2021), which were categorized as antisemitic incidents, "white supremacist propaganda" or both.

Outlying Bexar County areas accounted for an additional nine incidents, according to ADL. In 2021, that number was two.

Flashback: Last July, San Antonio's Jewish synagogues were on high alert after the FBI identified a "credible threat" against the community. Temple Beth-El, the largest in South Texas, canceled Shabbat services in response.

Lisa Epstein, director of the local Jewish Community Relations Council, tells Axios the faith group was "absolutely rattled" by the threat, but were "very well prepared."

What they're saying: Epstein believes San Antonio is an inclusive city, but recognizes that hate groups throughout Texas are attracting interest via online antisemitism and flyers distributed in neighborhoods.