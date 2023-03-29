Texas ranks fifth among states for antisemitism
Texas saw a record number of antisemitic incidents in 2022 and now ranks fifth in the country for hate against Jewish people, according to an audit by the Anti-Defamation League.
Why it matters: The spike in incidents comes as the FBI and human rights groups warn about rising numbers of hate crimes in the U.S., Axios' Russell Contreras writes.
Context: The ADL has tracked reports of antisemitic incidents since 1979. Its latest audit includes criminal and noncriminal acts of antisemitism.
- Researchers who track hate crimes say the actual number of incidents was probably higher than reported in 2022.
The big picture: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. jumped a record 36% in 2022 compared with 2021, according to the ADL audit.
- Nationally, 3,697 antisemitic incidents were brought to the ADL's attention in 2022.
- Antisemitic harassment rose by 29%, while antisemitic vandalism increased by 51%, the audit said.
Zoom in: States with the most incidents were New York (580), California (518), New Jersey (408), Florida (269) and Texas (211), accounting for 54% of the total incidents.
- San Antonio recorded 21 cases in 2022 (the same as 2021), which were categorized as antisemitic incidents, "white supremacist propaganda" or both.
- Outlying Bexar County areas accounted for an additional nine incidents, according to ADL. In 2021, that number was two.
Flashback: Last July, San Antonio's Jewish synagogues were on high alert after the FBI identified a "credible threat" against the community. Temple Beth-El, the largest in South Texas, canceled Shabbat services in response.
- Lisa Epstein, director of the local Jewish Community Relations Council, tells Axios the faith group was "absolutely rattled" by the threat, but were "very well prepared."
What they're saying: Epstein believes San Antonio is an inclusive city, but recognizes that hate groups throughout Texas are attracting interest via online antisemitism and flyers distributed in neighborhoods.
- "It only takes one person to read it — someone who's not familiar with the Jewish community — and to believe the lies and propaganda that they're spreading and the (antisemitic groups) gain a new member."
- On Monday, the Jewish Federation of San Antonio joined the national "#StopTheHate" campaign, which mobilizes people — especially non-Jews — to counter online hate by sharing the 🟦 emoji with a message of support online and to report antisemitism.
