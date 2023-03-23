Will Austin or Dallas witness Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's last game?

Gregg Popovich has coached the Spurs longer than some of his players have been alive. Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

With an NBA playoff berth out of sight, Spurs fans are looking to the future — where will the top draft pick land? Will the team's dismal record send coach Gregg Popovich into retirement? And if so, will his last game be on the road?

State of play: Nine games remain in the Spurs' season. The final "home" game will be played in Austin at the Moody Center, followed by a road game against the Dallas Mavericks to close the season.

This season was Pop's 27th as Spurs head coach.

The 74-year-old is the longest tenured coach of four major sports, the winningest coach of all time and of course, a five-time NBA Champion.

Flashback: Tim Duncan's last appearance before retiring was an away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

What they're saying: Pop said in January he doesn't contemplate retirement and will take direction from a "little voice" for when it's time to call it quits.

Spurs fans had plenty to say about the Pop retirement debate when we asked on Twitter.

"His last home game can’t be in Austin, no way. No way that can be how it ends," @DilsJones24 replied.

"How can a curious basketball mind like that NOT want to shape the next evolution of the sport? If the Spurs somehow score a #1 miracle on May 16th, I think Pop stays. Light those candles, gente," @JohnPicacio tweeted.

The other side: Other Twitter users, like @bigrobdIII, said his retirement is "overdue."