First look at Shea Serrano's San Antonio-inspired show 'Primo'

"Primo," inspired by growing up on the South Side, premieres in May. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Freevee

A sneak peek at "Primo," the new series based on Shea Serrano's life growing up on the South Side of San Antonio, is now available. The series premieres May 19.

Driving the news: Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDbTV) released the trailer on Tuesday.

Watch the trailer here.

Details: Serrano, a four-time New York Times best-selling author, and Emmy-winning producer Mike Schur, who also worked on hits like "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place," are two of the executive producers.

The show follows 16-year-old Rafa Gonzales, who is being raised by his single mom and his five uncles on the South Side.

Though set on the South Side, the show was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What they're saying: Serrano, a prolific Twitter user, is responding to trailer reviews with quips, plenty of crying emojis and a dash of curse words.