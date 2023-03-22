Ace of Steaks staff serve steaks with this kind of energy. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Vibes and steaks are on the menu at the recently opened Ace of Steaks restaurant in Stone Oak.

Driving the news: Owners Michael Llanas and Skylar Moon opened the high-energy restaurant on Feb. 17, replacing and overhauling the 1718 Steakhouse, 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, #103.

The intrigue: The Ace Case, a $1,000 gold-crusted tomahawk with a bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne and a staff presentation, has made the restaurant a talker in its first month.

Yes, but: Moon tells Axios there was some "pushback" from moving the space away from the traditional steakhouse to Ace of Steaks, where a DJ plays music just below club level decibels, and the staff serves food like someone ordered bottle service.