San Antonio's new Ace of Steaks is a rare experience
Vibes and steaks are on the menu at the recently opened Ace of Steaks restaurant in Stone Oak.
Driving the news: Owners Michael Llanas and Skylar Moon opened the high-energy restaurant on Feb. 17, replacing and overhauling the 1718 Steakhouse, 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, #103.
The intrigue: The Ace Case, a $1,000 gold-crusted tomahawk with a bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne and a staff presentation, has made the restaurant a talker in its first month.
Yes, but: Moon tells Axios there was some "pushback" from moving the space away from the traditional steakhouse to Ace of Steaks, where a DJ plays music just below club level decibels, and the staff serves food like someone ordered bottle service.
- He likens the atmosphere to steakhouses in Las Vegas or Miami.
- "It's not a new concept, it's just new to San Antonio," Moon tells Axios.
- "Our idea was to offer a fine dining experience with a much funner environment versus your typical suit-and-tie environment. You don't have to sacrifice good food to have a good time," he said.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.