1 hour ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio's new Ace of Steaks is a rare experience

Madalyn Mendoza
Restaurant staff present food and drinks to a table with sparklers and illuminated signs.

Ace of Steaks staff serve steaks with this kind of energy. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Vibes and steaks are on the menu at the recently opened Ace of Steaks restaurant in Stone Oak.

Driving the news: Owners Michael Llanas and Skylar Moon opened the high-energy restaurant on Feb. 17, replacing and overhauling the 1718 Steakhouse, 20626 Stone Oak Parkway, #103.

The intrigue: The Ace Case, a $1,000 gold-crusted tomahawk with a bottle of Ace of Spades Champagne and a staff presentation, has made the restaurant a talker in its first month.

Yes, but: Moon tells Axios there was some "pushback" from moving the space away from the traditional steakhouse to Ace of Steaks, where a DJ plays music just below club level decibels, and the staff serves food like someone ordered bottle service.

  • He likens the atmosphere to steakhouses in Las Vegas or Miami.
  • "It's not a new concept, it's just new to San Antonio," Moon tells Axios.
  • "Our idea was to offer a fine dining experience with a much funner environment versus your typical suit-and-tie environment. You don't have to sacrifice good food to have a good time," he said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more