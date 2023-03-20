Ten local singers will compete against each other starting tonight. Photo: Courtesy of KLRN

Our 10 City Council districts are about to face off in a KLRN singing competition.

Driving the news: "City Showdown" premieres tonight at 7pm on the KLRN website and YouTube channel.

Flashback: Remember those "Our Part of Town" talent shows hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department in the early 2000s? KLRN tells Axios the show will be a lot like that mixed with the Eurovision Song Contest.

How it works: For five weeks, 10 singers representing each of the city's districts will compete.

Viewers will pick their favorites online and votes will be tabulated by district.

The winner will be featured on KLRN's "The Beat," an art program.

What they're saying: “City Showdown is a unique celebration of the ultra-talented artists in San Antonio, and a great way for residents to learn more about our City Council districts," KLRN's community engagement manager and show host Ian Cruz said in a statement.

What's next: Learn about each of the contestants here.