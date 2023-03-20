San Antonio's new show pits 10 districts' talent against each other
Our 10 City Council districts are about to face off in a KLRN singing competition.
Driving the news: "City Showdown" premieres tonight at 7pm on the KLRN website and YouTube channel.
Flashback: Remember those "Our Part of Town" talent shows hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department in the early 2000s? KLRN tells Axios the show will be a lot like that mixed with the Eurovision Song Contest.
How it works: For five weeks, 10 singers representing each of the city's districts will compete.
- Viewers will pick their favorites online and votes will be tabulated by district.
- The winner will be featured on KLRN's "The Beat," an art program.
What they're saying: “City Showdown is a unique celebration of the ultra-talented artists in San Antonio, and a great way for residents to learn more about our City Council districts," KLRN's community engagement manager and show host Ian Cruz said in a statement.
What's next: Learn about each of the contestants here.
- Madalyn was surprised to learn Volcán, a band she's heard around town, is from her district. "City Showdown" seems to be making those connections early.
