St. Patrick's Day has arrived, and the city is ready to celebrate. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Pinching and partying will start as early as 11am today for St. Patrick's Day.

Driving the news: You're in luck if you're looking to celebrate with Guinness, pipe bands and Irish food as pubs throughout the city prepare for weekend-long festivities.

🎵 Join a parking lot party at The Winchester with outdoor games, green beer, food and music starting at 11am.

🍀 Check out the Riverwalk in all of its (extra) green glory then head to Waxy O'Connor's, which is tucked away on the banks of the waterway, for themed fun beginning at 11am.

🇮🇪 Hang with the Guinness pros at The Cottage Irish Pub for fish and chips, Irish dancers and face-painting for the kids.

The Cottage was recently named the top seller of Guinness in the city.

💚 St. Patty's and Maddy’s go hand-in-hand. Maddy McMurphy's downtown is celebrating with fun throughout the weekend.

🌿 Go green in the garden at The Good Kind with $5 green margaritas and live music from Bexar Brass starting at 8pm.

Be smart: No matter what you do on St. Patrick's Day, remember to drink responsibly.