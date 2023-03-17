Some San Antonio residents can vote for parks, road projects
If you live on the North Side, you can cast your vote for which road and park projects you most want the city to tackle.
Driving the news: Voting ends tomorrow in District 9 Councilmember John Courage's participatory budget. It opened on March 9.
Why it matters: The city's budget is your money — it's comprised largely of property and sales tax revenue, along with a share of revenue from CPS Energy.
How it works: Residents can vote for their five favorite projects. The city will use a weighted average to determine the winners.
- The top projects that fit within the $1.5 million available will be funded.
Catch up fast: Voting is only for residents of the North Side's District 9. If you're unsure which City Council district you live in, plug in your address online to find out. District 9 stretches from the airport to beyond Loop 1604.
Details: The ballot lists 28 road, sidewalk and park upgrades across the district, including:
- McAllister Park Little League improvements.
- A pickleball court at Walker Ranch.
- Sidewalks on Stone Oak Parkway.
- A crosswalk with a signal on Jones Maltsberger near the McAllister Park entrance.
- A dog park at Blossom Park.
Zoom out: The District 9 participatory budget is the largest of its kind in Texas, per Courage's office.
What they're saying: "It’s wonderful to see the community interest and involvement grow over the years," Courage said in a statement. "This is a great way to give residents direct control of where their tax dollars are allocated."
Meanwhile: City Council begins budget talks this spring. It will take a final vote in late September, with the budget effective Oct. 1.
