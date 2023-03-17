If you live on the North Side, you can cast your vote for which road and park projects you most want the city to tackle.

Driving the news: Voting ends tomorrow in District 9 Councilmember John Courage's participatory budget. It opened on March 9.

Why it matters: The city's budget is your money — it's comprised largely of property and sales tax revenue, along with a share of revenue from CPS Energy.

How it works: Residents can vote for their five favorite projects. The city will use a weighted average to determine the winners.

The top projects that fit within the $1.5 million available will be funded.

Catch up fast: Voting is only for residents of the North Side's District 9. If you're unsure which City Council district you live in, plug in your address online to find out. District 9 stretches from the airport to beyond Loop 1604.

Details: The ballot lists 28 road, sidewalk and park upgrades across the district, including:

McAllister Park Little League improvements.

A pickleball court at Walker Ranch.

Sidewalks on Stone Oak Parkway.

A crosswalk with a signal on Jones Maltsberger near the McAllister Park entrance.

A dog park at Blossom Park.

Zoom out: The District 9 participatory budget is the largest of its kind in Texas, per Courage's office.

What they're saying: "It’s wonderful to see the community interest and involvement grow over the years," Courage said in a statement. "This is a great way to give residents direct control of where their tax dollars are allocated."

Meanwhile: City Council begins budget talks this spring. It will take a final vote in late September, with the budget effective Oct. 1.