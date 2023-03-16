Cheba Hut to open second San Antonio sandwich joint

Cheba Hut is rolling into another San Antonio neighborhood. Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs is expanding in San Antonio with a new shop near Stone Oak.

Driving the news: Permitting information filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows Cheba Hut, a Colorado-based chain of marijuana-inspired sandwich shops, is adding a location at 2907 North Loop 1604 East.

Details: Owners of the San Antonio shop did not respond to requests for comment, but the filing indicates a construction timeline through December.

Plans show the new restaurant will be about 3,000 square feet and construction will cost $199,000.

San Antonio was introduced to Cheba Hut in 2021, when the first location opened on Alamo Ranch Parkway.

Meanwhile, Cheba Hut is engaging with customers on Facebook by teasing the new location.